Much awaited thriller Tandoor, Co-produced by Chandni Soni to stream on MX player Originals

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ullu Originals is all set to launch the much awaited thriller Tandoor on the 23rd July, 2021. It will also stream on MX Player Originals. The series has been co-produced by Chandni Soni who also produced Nikitin Dheer starrer Raktanchal.

Recently, at the press conference the producer was overwhelmed with all the response that she got from the industry delegates. Lead actors Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani were present there too. The series revolves around a murder mystery with all the dramatic ups and downs that will glue viewers to their screens. Ever since the release of it's trailer, Chandni has been absolute optimistic about this project. And when the media too showered their love on the producer for this amazing project, she felt soothing. Tandoor is directed by Nivedita Basu. Soni has a creative eye and owing to the powerful canvas of Tandoor's script, she had given her nod for it".

Chandni says, "This is a project so dear to me. And when people say positive things about it, the feeling is serene. I'm glad in such a tough time, we are able to give it a proper launch and entertain people. Thanking everyone who has been a support in this wonderful journey. Can't wait to hearing from the audience." Chandni's next project induces season 2 of Raktanchal. We wish her much luck and success ahead.

