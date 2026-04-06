Tariffs Threaten Global Pharma Chains: Swiss Industry Responds

In a significant development for the global pharmaceutical industry, Interpharma, the Swiss pharmaceutical association, raised concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 100% tariffs on the sector.

According to Interpharma, this move threatens to dismantle the intricate global production and supply chains, which could have detrimental effects on patient care worldwide.

The organization is advocating for the Swiss government to secure a deal akin to the one Britain recently finalized, ensuring tariff-free access to the U.S. market amid these sweeping changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)