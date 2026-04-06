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Tariffs Threaten Global Pharma Chains: Swiss Industry Responds

The Swiss pharmaceutical association, Interpharma, warns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s 100% tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry could disrupt global production and supply chains, ultimately harming patients. Interpharma calls for Swiss government intervention to negotiate a tariff-free access deal similar to that recently concluded by the United Kingdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 02:27 IST
Tariffs Threaten Global Pharma Chains: Swiss Industry Responds
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In a significant development for the global pharmaceutical industry, Interpharma, the Swiss pharmaceutical association, raised concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 100% tariffs on the sector.

According to Interpharma, this move threatens to dismantle the intricate global production and supply chains, which could have detrimental effects on patient care worldwide.

The organization is advocating for the Swiss government to secure a deal akin to the one Britain recently finalized, ensuring tariff-free access to the U.S. market amid these sweeping changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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