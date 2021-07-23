Left Menu

Auto rally, corporate earnings put Europe on track for weekly gains

European stocks were on track to close the week higher on Friday, as optimism about the earnings season and the European Central Bank's pledge of continued monetary support outweighed risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% and was set for a 1% weekly rise, its best in a month.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:28 IST
Auto rally, corporate earnings put Europe on track for weekly gains
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks were on track to close the week higher on Friday, as optimism about the earnings season and the European Central Bank's pledge of continued monetary support outweighed risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% and was set for a 1% weekly rise, its best in a month. Automakers were the top gainers in morning trade.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler gained 3.1% after Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its stock to "buy", saying its growth is not properly reflected in the share price. French car parts maker Valeo jumped 8% after it posted higher first-half sales and profit, and said it expected the shortage of key technology chips to ease.

Peers Faurecia and Continental AG all rose more than 4% each. A bout of selling hit financial markets on Monday as investors grew nervous about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 hampering a global economic recovery.

However, strong earnings reports and the ECB's commitment to keeping interest rates at record lows for even longer helped push the benchmark STOXX 600 to less than half a percent below its all-time highs. "For now, markets seem unconcerned about either with Delta or inflation, keeping the buy-everything music playing," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a morning note.

Rafale jets maker Dassault Aviation climbed 5.5% on reporting higher sales and profits in the first half of the year, while UK mobile operator Vodafone rose 2.3% after reporting a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue. Chip equipment maker ASML hit a fresh record high as a strong earnings forecast earlier this week prompted brokerages to hike their price target.

Eurozone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades in July, IHS Markit's flash survey showed, but fears of another wave of infections hit business confidence. German Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit its highest level in nearly a quarter of a century, creating inflationary bottlenecks.

Danske Bank slid 3.5% as its second-quarter return on equity declined to 6.5%, down from 7.5% in the first quarter and well below the level of its Nordic peers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021