Left Menu

Exports rise 45 pc during July 1-21: Comm Min data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:25 IST
Exports rise 45 pc during July 1-21: Comm Min data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports grew 45.13 percent to USD 22.48 billion during July 1-21 on account of healthy growth in sectors such as gems and jewellery, petroleum, and engineering, according to the provisional commerce ministry data.

Imports also rose 64.82 percent to USD 31.77 billion in the said period, leaving a trade deficit of USD 9.29 billion.

Exports of gems and jewellery, petroleum, and engineering during July 1-21 stood at USD 424.5 million, USD 923.33 million, and USD 551. 4 million, respectively, the data showed.

Imports of petroleum, crude, and products rose by about 77.5 percent to USD 1.16 billion.

During the period, exports to the US, UAE, and Brazil increased by 51 percent to USD 493.24 million; 127 percent to USD 373.36 million; and 212 percent to USD 144.5 million, respectively.

Recording positive growth for the seventh consecutive month, exports rose by 48.34 percent to USD 32.5 billion in June on account of healthy growth in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewelry, and chemicals, even as the trade deficit aggregated at USD 9.37 billion during the month.

The final figures for the full month of July would be released next month by the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021