redBus announces roll-out of 'vaccinated bus' service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:51 IST
redBus announces roll-out of 'vaccinated bus' service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Friday announced the launch of 'vaccinated bus' service across 600 major routes in the country that guarantees passengers to travel with vaccinated co-passengers and crew.

Booking a ticket on this service requires the travellers to have received at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and they must submit proof of the same at the time of boarding, redBus said in a statement.

'Vaccinated bus' is being introduced in collaboration with private partner bus operators that have a customer rating of more than four stars out of five on the platform.

redBus Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sangam said, ''According to a survey that we recently undertook with our customers, 89 per cent of the respondents said that they prefer to travel in a bus which had all the bus staff and co-passengers vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.'' Sangam added that it is, therefore, evident that a 'vaccinated bus' rids passengers of their anxiety to a large extent and restores their confidence to undertake travel. ''At the moment, these services are spread across 600 routes in the country and we will look at further scaling this initiative based on the response to it.'' PTI SM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

