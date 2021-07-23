Left Menu

Reliance Industries Q1 net drops 7 pc on COVID hit to retail business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:58 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 7 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as retail business got hit by the second wave of COVID infections.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 12,273 crore in April-June compared with Rs 13,233 crore a year, the company said in stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 144,372 crore from Rs 91,238 crore.

While oil-to-chemical (O2C) business rebounded, retail business took a hit from the second wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

