SDMC property tax offices to be open on Saturdays, Sundays in July

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to keep its property tax offices open every Saturday and Sunday in July from 9 am to 5.30 pm, the municipality said in a statement on Friday.

Chairman, SDMC Standing Committee, B K Oberoi said since a rebate of 15 per cent can be availed only till July 31, 2021, all zonal offices and headquarters of the property tax department of the civic body will remain open for taxpayers during this period, including on Saturday and Sunday.

''An additional 3% rebate is also being given to the taxpayers of residential properties who have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. To assist property taxpayers, property tax camps are being organised with the help of Common Service Centre (CSC) in all four zones,'' Oberoi said in the statement.

According to municipal data, the Assessment & Collection (A&C) department has received a total of Rs 420 crore as property tax from 2.60 lakh properties till date in the current financial year.

During the last financial year (2020-21), the department had generated a revenue of Rs 943 crore from 4.11 lakh properties.

