Left Menu

Lt Guv gives nod to raise monthly assistance for aged persons

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:12 IST
Lt Guv gives nod to raise monthly assistance for aged persons
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given her approval to the Women and Child Development department's proposal to hike the monthly assistance of aged persons by Rs 500.

A release from the office of Lt Governor said on Friday that those who are in the age bracket of 55 to 59 years would now get Rs 2,000 per month.

Those who are in the age category of 60 to 79 years would be paid Rs 2,500 and those above 80 years would be paid Rs 3,500 a month, it was stated.

The Lt Governor has also approved the formation of a State level Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, headed by the Secretary to Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021