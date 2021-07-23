Lt Guv gives nod to raise monthly assistance for aged persons

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given her approval to the Women and Child Development department's proposal to hike the monthly assistance of aged persons by Rs 500.

A release from the office of Lt Governor said on Friday that those who are in the age bracket of 55 to 59 years would now get Rs 2,000 per month.

Advertisement

Those who are in the age category of 60 to 79 years would be paid Rs 2,500 and those above 80 years would be paid Rs 3,500 a month, it was stated.

The Lt Governor has also approved the formation of a State level Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, headed by the Secretary to Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)