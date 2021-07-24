Four killed, 12 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley

Four people were killed and 12 others injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them was hit by a truck on Kursi Road here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late on Friday night when people belonging to Bamula Para village of Sitapur district were on their way to Majitha Mela at Naag Devta temple in the Satrikh police station area here, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

The tractor-trolley was hit by the truck near Badruddin village, killing four people on the spot, he said, identifying the deceased as Santosh (40), Virendra (25), Chhotu (35), and Maya Devi (50).

Five seriously injured were admitted to the district hospital while others are undergoing treatment at a nearby primary health center, Prasad said.

