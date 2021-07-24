Shri. Antony Raju, Hon'ble Transport Minister of Kerala and Shri. Sudarshan Venu Launch TVS iQube Electric Scooter in Kochi

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India • TVS iQube launched by Shri. Antony Raju, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport, Government of Kerala and Shri. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company • TVS iQube electric is equipped with next-gen TVS SmartXonnect, advanced electric drivetrain, and Li-ion batteries • Available with SmartXHome charging unit, and public charging support connected through TVS iQube app • TVS iQube Electric will be available for online booking and contactless delivery, keeping customers' safety and convenience in view TVS Motor Company, a leading global two-wheeler, and three-wheeler manufacturer announced the launch of the TVS iQube Electric scooter in Kochi by Shri. Antony Raju, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport, Government of Kerala, and Shri. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

The TVS iQube Electric is a green and fun-to-ride urban scooter. It is powered by a next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform with an advanced electric drivetrain.

"TVS Motor Company is transforming into a digital age company offering world-class Green and Connected products. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on India's youth is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After a successful response in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Pune, we are thrilled to bring our electric scooter to Kochi and are confident to scale great heights. The TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable complete digital retail experience to customers," Sudarshan Venu said about the launch.

The TVS iQube Electric has a 4.4 kW electric motor with a maximum speed of 78 kmph, traversing at 75 kms on a full charge. The scooter goes from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds.

Equipped with a proprietary next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform and advanced TFT cluster, the vehicle is supported by the TVS iQube app. The application is loaded with features such as remote battery charge status, Geo-fencing, navigation assist, incoming call/text alerts, and last park location.

The innovative iQube has features that include Q-park assist, day and night display, multi-select economy and power mode, and regenerative braking. It's a noiseless and comfortable ride.

This white-coloured EV is designed to reflect the modern and contemporary lifestyle. The iQube is stylish, subtle, and functional with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps, and an illuminating logo.

It is easy to book the TVS iQube Electric through the website with a booking amount of only INR 5,000. Customers can also avail from an array of finance schemes offered by TVS Credit. Once the purchase is confirmed, an end-to-end transparent and dedicated customer relationship assistance is set up for support. Furthermore, with its thoroughly contactless delivery, the company strives to keep its customers safe.

Sudarshan Venu led TVS Motor Company is committed to providing its customers with only the best. This includes the SmartXHome - a comprehensive home charging support with Bluetooth connectivity, live charging status, and RFID-enabled security. Additionally, charging units for the scooter are being planned and installed at Cochin TVS, with the company also developing an expansive public charging ecosystem across the city.

TVS iQube Electric will be available in select dealerships across Kochi from today, at an on-road price of Rs. 1,23,917 (post FAME II subsidy).

Visit https://www.tvsmotor.com/iqube and www.tvsmotor.com for further information. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company

