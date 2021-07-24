Left Menu

Four Indigo, Spicejet airline staffers among 7 persons arrested for gold smuggling, says Customs

Seven persons, including four staffers of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh, the Delhi customs said on Saturday.On 21.07.2021 in a 24 hours long operation, Delhi Airport customs busted a gold smuggling ring arresting 7 persons 2 pax caught with live consignment 1 pax along with 4 airline staffers from Indigo Spicejet in follow up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:55 IST
Four Indigo, Spicejet airline staffers among 7 persons arrested for gold smuggling, says Customs
Seven persons, including four staffers of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh, the Delhi customs said on Saturday.

"On 21.07.2021 in a 24 hours long operation, Delhi Airport customs busted a gold smuggling ring arresting 7 persons (2 pax caught with live consignment & 1 pax along with 4 airline staffers from Indigo & Spicejet in follow up). Value of gold smuggled by the syndicate is Rs. 72,46,353," it tweeted.

Further details in the case are awaited.

