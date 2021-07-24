Left Menu

ITC Q1 profit rises 30.24% to Rs 3,343.44 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:15 IST
ITC Q1 profit rises 30.24% to Rs 3,343.44 cr
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Ltd on Saturday reported a 30.24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,343.44 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,567.07 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 35.91 per cent to Rs 14,240.76 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 10,478.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ITC total expenses were at Rs 10,220.49 crore, up 28.27 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 7,967.71 core of the corresponding period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021