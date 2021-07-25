RCF enhances fire safety equipment for safety of rail passengers

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has developed five coaches using fire-retardant materials and roof-mounted air conditioning package units with reverse cycle feature for heating arrangements besides automatic smoke detection.

RCF General Manager Ravinder Gupta said on Sunday that after monitoring of performance, further proliferation would be carried out in other coaches.

Improved materials have been used for electrical fittings and fixtures such as MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker), light fittings, terminal boards, connectors, he said in a statement.

Fire-retardant material is being used in coach furnishing, while fire extinguishers are now installed in rail coaches for passenger safety, it said.

The RCF is the first unit in the Indian Railways to have manufactured a roof-mounted AC unit in 1992. Roof-mounted package units maintain temperature and humidity to the comfort level inside the air-conditioned coaches.

Now passengers can look forward to safer travel in the coming days with the use of fire-retardant materials, Gupta said.

