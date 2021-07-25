Left Menu

10 killed, 45 injured in a bus crash in Croatia

Ten people were killed and 45 injured when a bus driving from Germany to Kosovo slipped off the road near the Croatian city of Slavonski Brod on Friday, police said. Fifteen of the 45 people hurt in the crash sustained serious injuries, Nova TV reported, citing police.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people were killed and 45 injured when a bus driving from Germany to Kosovo slipped off the road near the Croatian city of Slavonski Brod on Friday, police said. The bus with Kosovo licence plates slipped off the road and overturned when the driver, a 52-year old Kosovo citizen, lost control of the vehicle at 6 a.m., police said. A second driver was killed in the crash.

Kosovo ambassador to Germany told Croatia's Nova TV that the passengers had been mostly Kosovans working in Germany and going back home to spend summer holidays with their families. Fifteen of the 45 people hurt in the crash sustained serious injuries, Nova TV reported, citing police.

