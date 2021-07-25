3 killed as car falls into a canal in Punjab

Three people, including a woman, were killed while another was saved by some passerby when their car fell into the Sidhwan canal here on Sunday evening, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh said the three deceased were residents of Gurdaspur and had come to Ludhiana to meet their relatives. They were returning from the city when the accident took place near Verka Chowk here.

Advertisement

The car plunged into the canal after dashing into the railing built on its banks. According to the police, the age of all the deceased were between 18-20 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)