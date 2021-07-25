Left Menu

Maha: Minor girl riding pillion on motorcycle dies after crushed by truck

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-07-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 23:50 IST
Maha: Minor girl riding pillion on motorcycle dies after crushed by truck
A 15-year-old girl, riding pillion on a motorcycle of her male friend, died on Sunday after she fell down and came under the wheels of a speeding truck on the Mansar-Ramtek highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said. Her friend was injured in the incident. The accident occurred when the man tried to overtake a truck at great speed in the afternoon while heading towards Ramtek, located 48 km away from Nagpur city. However, he lost control over the bike, leading to the girl falling on the road and being run over by a truck. She died on the spot, the official added. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

