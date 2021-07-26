Left Menu

Equity indices at flat levels, financials dip

Equity benchmark indices were at flat levels during early hours on Monday amid selling pressure in financial names.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:30 IST
Equity indices at flat levels, financials dip
Axis Bank dipped by 1 pc on Monday morning to Rs 747.80 per share. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices were at flat levels during early hours on Monday amid selling pressure in financial names. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 37 points or 0.07 per cent at 53,013 while the Nifty 50 moved up higher by 15 point or 0.09 per cent to 15,871.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty realty gaining by 1.4 per cent but Nifty financial service dropping by 0.3 per cent. Among stocks, JSW Steel slipped by 1.5 per cent to Rs 706.55 per share while Axis Bank dipped by 1 per cent and State Bank of India by 0.7 per cent. Others which came under selling pressure included home loan lender HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever and Wipro.

Realty major DLF lifted up by 1.3 per cent. Titan, Hindalco, Infosys, Britannia, ITC and Either Motors too were in the green zone. Meanwhile, Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong US corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street.

Chinese blue chips shed 2.4 per cent to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property sectors were routed on worries over tighter government rules. That dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 per cent to its lowest since early January. Japan's Nikkei did bounce 1.4 per cent but that was off a seven-month low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021