2 killed as car rams into tree in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 26-07-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and as many seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree near Chitbaragaon here, police said on Monday The incident occurred on Sunday evening and claimed the lives of Adil (21) and Sameer (20), police said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The four were on their way to Buxar from Ballia, they added.PTI COR SAB RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect us on

Devdiscourse

