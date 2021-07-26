ABSYZ Partners With Low-Code Leader Mendix to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt Ltd. is proud to announce that the company has partnered with Mendix, a leading low-code application development platform that allows one to go live sooner and get to success faster. This partnership with the global leader in Low-Code application development will enable ABSYZ to accelerate digital transformation and significantly reduce time to value for its customers.

Businesses today, more than ever before, are adopting a digital-first philosophy. Mendix, in partnership with ABSYZ, is helping organizations realize their digital vision by democratizing application development and fostering collaboration between Business and IT teams. This is assisting organizations in innovating faster by making enterprise-grade, cloud-native applications available within a week instead of years. This ultimately has a strategic impact on how an organization differentiates itself from its competitors and drive greater value for its customers.

The Mendix platform is governed by the best practices of Agile, DevOps, and automation to operate efficiently. It enables business domain experts and citizen developers to work closely with developers to better define business requirements and have visibility across the entire application development lifecycle.

As per Gartner, by 2024, Low-Code application development will be responsible for 65% of application development. ABSYZ’s partnership with Mendix is a defining step for customers to use Low-Code in meeting the growing demand for cloud-native applications. It will provide thought leadership in digital transformation and take the customers innovative messages forward. Through this, the customers will achieve their strategic objectives.

Pramukh Desai, AVP Sales at ABSYZ, said - ''We are seeing the unfolding of a new chapter for clients adopting a technology-first approach and low code platforms leaders like Mendix would enable our customers to build applications at pace to achieve their digital transformation goals. ABSYZ partnership with Mendix at the core is about building innovative digital solutions that bring faster speed to market capabilities along with a compelling experience for our clients.'' Kiran Mantana, Director - Digital and Mobility (Global) at Absyz, said - “With rapid changes in technology every day, adopting new ways to deliver the right solutions is key for any Business. ABSYZ partnering with Mendix implies building innovative solutions at a quick pace and delivering value for our customers. With Mendix Low Code Platform, delivering the digital solutions is easy, fast, and reliable, with high-performance applications, productivity goes higher.'' About ABSYZ ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt Ltd. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Youngsoft Inc, Michigan. Incorporated in 2011 (Acquisition 2019), ABSYZ helps organizations realize a better tomorrow by envisioning, implementing, and running digital solutions that transform how organizations connect with their customers and unlock business growth. The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in the ways businesses operate, with organizations adopting a digital-first philosophy. ABSYZ is strategically positioned to drive digital transformation through its service offerings, including Mendix, Mobility Solutions, UI/UX, Salesforce, Data Analytics, QA. With a niche team of 250+ strong consultants and a solid track record of delivery excellence, ABSYZ is executing on its vision to be recognize as one of the leading Digital Service Providers in the world. A CMMI Level 3 company, ABSYZ adheres to strict process controls to enable a fantastic customer experience without compromising three aspects of project delivery: technology, people, and process. For more information, visit www.absyz.com.

About Mendix Mendix is the low-code application development platform that allows you to go live sooner and get to success faster. Mendix is the only platform that empowers both business and professional developers to make apps that get value sooner. Mendix enables companies to rapidly build, integrate, deploy and share multi-device business applications faster and with better results, effectively driving ROI in days, not months. For more information, visit www.mendix.com. To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below: ABSYZ Partners with Low-Code Platform Leader Mendix to accelerate Digital Transformation.

