Hoaxers call time on Credit Suisse's fossil fuel financing
Credit Suisse declined to comment. Protesters said they planned to set up a "climate camp" in Zurich from July 30 though Aug. 6, and invited financial sector representatives to an open dialogue on Aug. 4.
Climate change activists staged a hoax outside Credit Suisse's headquarters on Monday, posing as representatives of the Swiss bank and announcing an end to its fossil fuel financing.
The man and woman, dressed in business attire and speaking over a microphone in Zurich's Paradeplatz, declared that Credit Suisse would become fully transparent on its financial flows by August and end all fossil fuel financing by the end of the year. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Protesters said they planned to set up a "climate camp" in Zurich from July 30 though Aug. 6, and invited financial sector representatives to an open dialogue on Aug. 4. Another protest addressing central bank policies is planned for Aug. 6 in Bern.
