Left Menu

DLF posts Rs 337.17 cr profit in June quarter, revenue jumps to Rs 1,242 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:28 IST
DLF posts Rs 337.17 cr profit in June quarter, revenue jumps to Rs 1,242 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the last fiscal year.

DLF's share ended almost flat at Rs 334 apiece on BSE. Its market capitalization stood at Rs 82,675 crore.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021