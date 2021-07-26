Left Menu

Business briefs

This would further boost XpressBees first mile and last mile capabilities enhancing its outreach to the interiors of the country, it added. First consignment of vegetables sourced from Haridwar exported to Dubai Com Min First consignment of vegetables including curry leaf, okra, pear, and bitter gourd sourced from the farmers of Haridwar, was exported on Monday to Dubai, the commerce ministry said.It said that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring Uttarakhand on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:07 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics firm XpressBees on Monday said that it has entered into a strategic business partnership with SpiceXpress, a cargo airline in India. Under this partnership, XpressBees has been allotted exclusive rights to sell SpiceXpress' D2D (door to door) products at a total of 27 tier-3 & tier-4 locations within the SpiceXpress network. This would further boost XpressBees' first mile and last mile capabilities enhancing its outreach to the interiors of the country, it added.

******************* First consignment of vegetables sourced from Haridwar exported to Dubai: Com Min * First consignment of vegetables including curry leaf, okra, pear, and bitter gourd sourced from the farmers of Haridwar, was exported on Monday to Dubai, the commerce ministry said.

It said that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been carrying out promotional activities to bring Uttarakhand on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India. ''APEDA is planning to provide financial assistance for setting up a pack house in Uttarakhand which would fulfill the mandatory requirement or infrastructure for export of fresh fruits and vegetables to the international market,'' it said.

In 2020-21, India exported fruits and vegetables valued at Rs 11,019 crore compared to Rs 10,114 crore worth of exports in 2019-20. ***************************** SBI announces reshuffling in HR, tech departments *State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced reshuffling in its human resource (HR) and technology departments.

It has designated Om Prakash Mishra as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) – HR and Corporate Development Officer (CDO). He has taken over from Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh who is now holding the portfolio of DMD (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, a bank release said.

Ravindra Pandey who was serving as DMD (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, has now taken charge as DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO), it said. ******************** SBI General launches service for quicker motor claim settlement *SBI General Insurance Monday said it has introduced Fastlane Claim Settlement, a value-add service for its motor insurance customers aimed at reducing claim settlement time.

As a part of this service, customers have the option of getting their small value motor insurance claims settled almost instantly, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021