GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 net profit up 9 pc at Rs 121 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 9.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:17 IST
Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 9.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 789.99 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 648.59 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd closed at Rs 1,726.20 per scrip on BSE, up 2.65 per cent from the previous close.

