Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday - cabinet

The Kuwaiti cabinet cancelled its decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, starting Tuesday, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.

Kuwait will open all activities except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings, and social events, and will also open special activities for children, starting from Sept. 1, the cabinet said.

Kuwait will allow only those who are vaccinated to various activities. The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from Aug. 1, the cabinet added.

