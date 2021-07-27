Minister Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 crore reward, promotion for Mirabai Chanu

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:28 IST
Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in her job in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The minister said she has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.

''It was great to meet and congratulate the pride of India and honour of Indian Rly, @mirabai_chanu. Also felicitated her & announced Rs. 2 Cr , a promotion and more. She has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.

Keep winning for India!'' Vaishnaw tweeted. Chanu, who returned to the country on Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

Chanu, hailing from Manipur, was promoted as an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Northeast Frontier Railway in April, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

