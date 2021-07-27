Cricketer Sunil Narine Becomes the Face of FairPlay- India's First Live Casino

India FairPlay Club has successfully made its mark in the online gambling industry as one of the most promising and trustworthy services in the market. A company that was barely a year old has achieved many milestones in a short period of time. Giving its' competitors a tough run for their money, FairPlay Club has established itself at the top of the users' preference list whilst offering an exciting, fun, and easily accessible platform that a layman will have no trouble using and enjoying.

FairPlay 2.0 comes with a brand-new brand appeal including a new logo, new offers, and a new brand ambassador on board that's alien to none: ace spinner and West Indies cricketer, Sunil Narine. The new FairPlay may be different in terms of looks and association, but they still swear by the old school values of trust and security over profit. Their transparent operations and open transactions have played a major role in customer loyalty, something FairPlay leads in and prides on.

Advertisement

The arrival of Sunil Narine onboard the FairPlay bandwagon is a reassurance of trust and security in the minds of potential and existing FairPlay club members. Sunil Narine brings with him an air of reliance and reinforces the concept of fairness with his sportsman spirit and experience that he's had in the gentleman's game. Launching their brand-new logo knocks a youthful, playful punch into the weightage of knowledge and professionalism brought on board with Sunil Narine. It's a perfect balance of ease, accessibility, and serious trustworthiness.

Since it is an exchange as opposed to most sportsbooks, FairPlay offers the best odds in the market, which means that the user is more likely to make larger profits here than on any online gambling portal in the market. Not just that, FairPlay Club also offers India's first state-of-the-art live casino and live Indian card games with real-life dealers, thus once again establishing the trust factor in the users' minds.

For a fun, fair, and increasingly popular betting experience that is now backed by veteran cricketer Sunil Narine, you can visit https://fairplay.club/ and enter the glamorous but secure world of online gambling on India's biggest betting exchange- where the opportunities to make money and have fun are endless.

Tags - best betting website in India, fair betting website in India, legal betting website in India, gambling site in India, Online Sports betting, Sunil Narine, Online Gambling site in India. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Cricketer Sunil Narine becomes the face of Fairplay - India's first live casino

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)