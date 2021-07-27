Reckitt second-quarter sales rise 2.2%, miss estimates

Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter sales on Tuesday, as demand eased for its soaps and cold remedies and the company backed its full-year outlook.

The company reported a 2.2% rise in like-for-like sales for the three months ended June 30, lower than the 2.3% growth analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied consensus.

