Delhi govt to recommend names of doctors, health workers for Padma awards
The Delhi government has decided to recommend for the Padma awards this year names of doctors and health workers who fought against coronavirus and saved lives during the pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
The chief minister also asked Delhiites to recommend names of doctors and health workers whose work deserves to be recognised.
People can send in their recommendations to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15, he said.
Kejriwal said a search and screening committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will take the final call on these recommendations.
''We want the doctors and health workers to be felicitated with the Padma awards this year in recognition of their work and as a gesture of gratitude towards them,'' the CM said.
Many doctors and health workers contracted COVID-19 and lost their lives while saving people from the virus. The whole country and humanity are indebted to them, he said.
The Padma awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.
All persons without the distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards.
