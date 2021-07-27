Left Menu

ABB to divest Mechanical Power Transmission division to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 bn

Swiss engineering major ABB on Tuesday said it has signed a pact to divest Mechanical Power Transmission division Dodge to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 billion.The transaction will create a manufacturer of highly engineered, performance-critical bearings and motion control components, ABB said in a statement.The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:27 IST
ABB to divest Mechanical Power Transmission division to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 bn
  • Country:
  • India

Swiss engineering major ABB on Tuesday said it has signed a pact to divest Mechanical Power Transmission division (Dodge) to RBC Bearings for USD 2.9 billion.

The transaction will create a manufacturer of highly engineered, performance-critical bearings and motion control components, ABB said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, it added. For more than 140 years, the Dodge business has been a leader in the design, production, and marketing of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and power transmission component, it said. Dodge has roughly 1,500 employees worldwide and achieved revenues of approximately USD 600 million for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021, of which more than 90 per cent were generated in the Americas. ''This transaction further strengthens ABB’s balance sheet. In line with our capital allocation priorities, we plan to first use the proceeds from the transaction to fund organic growth, pay a rising sustainable dividend per share and make value-creating acquisitions,'' ABB CEO Björn Rosengren said. ABB expects to record a non-operational pre-tax book gain of approximately USD 2.2 billion on the sale of Dodge, it stated.

It also expects transaction related cash tax outflows at approximately USD 400 million.

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to ABB on the transaction.

RBC Bearings is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. The company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021