Ace Group Launches its Much-awaited Residential Project 'Ace Starlit' on Noida Expressway

After presenting Noida Expressway with two residential marvels ‘Ace Golfshire’ and ‘Ace Parkway’ and adding a perk to it by way of ‘Ace Medley Avenue’, the first commercial destination of sector 150, Noida, the Ace Group has announced the arrival of ‘Ace Starlit’, a premium residential project at sector 152 on Noida Expressway Delhi | NCR, India (NewsVoir) Transforming the skyline of Noida, NCR-based realty major Ace Group has launched its much-desired and keenly awaited residential project ‘Ace Starlit’ at sector 152, Noida Expressway. The sublime residential project ‘Ace Starlit’ is a luxurious offering by the company at competitive pricing. Located at a corner plot right on Noida - Greater Noida Expressway which has access from a 45-metre-wide road from both sides, the premium project ‘Ace Starlit’ encompasses a total 492 units of 2-3 BHK luxury residences. Every apartment at ‘Ace Starlit’ offers beautiful views inside out from its distinctive glass frame work. Moreover, every residential unit will have 3 sides open views, hence the residents will be benefitted by fresh air and sunshine all the year around. The project with double-height grand entrance lobbies boasts of all the world-class features and amenities including best-in-class clubhouse and a mega retail hub, among others. Speaking on the occasion of launching ‘Ace Starlit’, Mr. Ajay Choudhary, CMD, Ace Group said, “We are delighted to announce the arrival of Ace Starlit in sector 152 Noida. The project’s residents will enjoy seamless access to the city and suburbs while remaining ensconced in a private world of absolute luxury. We have already received more than 200 bookings for Ace Starlit. We expect Ace Starlit to go one step ahead in terms of response than our previous project on Noida Expressway.” ‘Ace Starlit’ had already created a strong word of mouth even prior to its launch due to the consumer goodwill and trust that the ACE Group has created for itself over the years. ‘Ace Starlit’ is also destined to give sector 152 a new identity as a location which is having all similarities as its forerunner sector 150. Noticeably ‘Ace Golfshire’ was one of the first few projects to be delivered in sector 150 Noida and is a fully sold-out entity. ‘Ace Parkway’ is also one of the most sought-after projects in the locality whereas ‘Ace Medley Avenue’ broke all records by selling out in a fortnight back in 2019. Ace expects ‘Ace Starlit’ will also set new milestones in the real estate of NCR. Established in 2010, Ace Group has completed projects covering an area of 8.5 million sq. ft. (approx 8 lakh sq. mtr.) while another 12.8 million sq. ft. (approx 12 lakh sq. mtr.) are under construction. Among its completed residential projects include Ace Platinum, Ace City, Ace Aspire and Ace Golfshire, all of which have gained considerable customer attention. Ace Group has also established a number of commercial projects including City Square and Ace Studio. Image:Ace Starlit PWR PWR

