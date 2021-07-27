Left Menu

7,938 Janaushadhi centres functional across India: Mandaviya

As on 20.07.2021, 7,938 PMBJKs are functional across the country, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.The minister also said that before considering continuation of the scheme, it was evaluated by a NITI Aayog-approved private appraisal agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:47 IST
7,938 Janaushadhi centres functional across India: Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 7,938 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) are functional across the country, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

''PMBJKs are functional in all the States/UTs, covering all districts of the country. As on 20.07.2021, 7,938 PMBJKs are functional across the country,'' Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister also said that before considering continuation of the scheme, it was evaluated by a NITI Aayog-approved private appraisal agency. An internal review of the scheme was also made. The recommendations, after the detailed review, were duly considered and changes, as appropriate, were made in the proposal placed before the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) for its consideration. ''The scheme has since been approved for continuation,'' he added.

About the mechanism put in place to ensure availability of medicines at each PMBJK, Mandaviya said, ''Information Technology enabled end-to-end supply chain system with Point-of-Sale application for value added services has been implemented in PMBJP. Further, the logistics system has been strengthened.'' At present, three warehouses are functional at Gurugram, Chennai and Guwahati. In addition, 37 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas, he added. All generic medicines listed in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are provided in PMBJKs except the lab reagents, Mandaviya said.

''The product basket of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) comprises 1,451 medicines and 204 surgicals & consumables covering all major therapeutic groups such as anti infectives, anti-allergic, anti-diabetics, cardiovascular, anti-cancers, gastro-intestinal medicines, nutraceuticals, etc,'' he added.

In 2020-21 fiscal year, Rs 65 crore was allocated under PMBJP and it was fully utilised, Mandaviya said.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021