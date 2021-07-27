Left Menu

Delhi rains: Normal services resume at Saket metro station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:34 IST
The entry and exit gates of Saket metro station were reopened and normal services resumed after disruption due to waterlogging on Tuesday, the DMRC said.

The services were affected for nearly two hours.

Earlier in the day, the gates of Saket metro station were closed due to waterlogging following heavy rains in the national capital.

Later in a tweet, the DMRC said, ''Normal service has resumed at Saket metro station. Gate no. 1 is open for entry/exit.'' The yellow line connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

