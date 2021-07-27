Spain's keeps unchanged 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:05 IST
- Country:
- Spain
The Spanish government kept unchanged this its economic growth forecast for this year at 6.5% as it was set in April, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.
The economy is likely to expand 7% in 2022, where it is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, Calvino told reporters in a news conference.
Advertisement
Also Read: Migrants try to enter Spanish city in 2nd clash in 3 days
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
Advertisement