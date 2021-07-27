Spain's keeps unchanged 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts

The Spanish government kept unchanged this its economic growth forecast for this year at 6.5% as it was set in April, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

The economy is likely to expand 7% in 2022, where it is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, Calvino told reporters in a news conference.

