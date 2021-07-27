Left Menu

The BitMEX Partner Programme Expands into Phase Two With 17 New Additions

PTI | Mahe | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:15 IST
MAHE, Seychelles, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMEX, one of the world's leading crypto derivatives platforms, today announced phase two of the BitMEX Partner Programme with the addition of 17 new firms into the BitMEX ecosystem.

The programme, which was successfully launched earlier this year, connects BitMEX users with trusted tools that will enhance their trading experience while rewarding partners themselves with incentives based on the activity they refer to the BitMEX programme.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of 100x Group, the holding structure behind BitMEX, said: ''After such a fantastic start to the BitMEX Partner Programme, we're thrilled to build on our commitment to connect our users with the best tools for their trading experience. Our newest batch of partners are top players in their fields and we are excited to welcome them to the BitMEX ecosystem''.

These new members of the BitMEX Partner Programme are: • Aluna Social • AIVIA • Algotrader • Amberdata • BitsgapCoinruleHaasOnline • Koinly • ProfitTrading • ProfitViewSierra ChartTab Trader • Tesseract • Tradelize • UpBots • XMargin • Zignaly This is BitMEX's most diverse and dynamic set of partners yet, representing trade execution, algorithmic trading, data, tax reporting, and lending.

To sign up and verify as a new user on BitMEX, visit https://www.bitmex.com/register About BitMEX BitMEX is the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform, which supports leveraged trading via Perpetual and Futures Contracts. Our mission is to professionalise the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives. We offer a fast, safe, and liquid way to trade and hedge cryptocurrency risk. For more information, visit www.bitmex.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

