Left Menu

One dead, 20 injured as UP roadways bus falls into roadside ditch after hitting cyclist

PTI | Etah | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:16 IST
One dead, 20 injured as UP roadways bus falls into roadside ditch after hitting cyclist
  • Country:
  • India

A cyclist was killed and 20 passengers were injured in this district on Tuesday when a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus hit him and fell into a roadside ditch after swerving to avoid him, police said.

The incident took place on Agra road near Harisinghpur village when the bus driver tried to save the cyclist and lost control of the vehicle, Circle Officer (CO) Raj Kumar Singh said.

The cyclist, who was yet to be identified, died in accident while 20 people passengers of the bus, which was travelling from Etah to Agra, were injured, he said.

The CO said the bus was pulled out from the ditch with the help of a crane.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021