Cashify, a re-commerce marketplace, on Tuesday said it has acquired omnichannel retail solution platform UniShop for an undisclosed amount.

The collaboration will help Cashify further diversify its e-commerce offerings by empowering mobile retailers to get a web presence, build their brand and make more money to compete with e-commerce giants, according to a statement.

The new service line will be rebranded as PhoneShop, it added.

Within 12 months, UniShop was generating 70,000 orders per month. It had raised a pre-seed round from Arvind Prabhakar (GyFTR.com founder and CEO), Rohan Mahajan (LawRato co-founder and CEO), and Nikhil Sarup (LawRato co-founder and CTO). The company has helped more than 3 lakh small merchants in taking their businesses online.

''The collaboration resonates well with Cashify's commitment of democratising technology as well as growing strategically in the e-commerce space,'' Nakul Kumar, chief operating officer and co-founder of Cashify, said.

* * * Gumlet raises USD 1.6 mn in funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge * Gumlet, a software-as-a-service start-up, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.6 million (about Rs 11.9 crore) in funding round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge.

Angel investors Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Swapan Rajdev and Yash Kothari also participated in this round, according to a statement. Founded in 2019 in Singapore by Aditya Patadia and Divyesh Patel, Gumlet helps developers automatically resize and optimise their images and videos as per the end user's device or browser, delivering high-quality media at the lowest possible bandwidth.

Currently, Gumlet serves over 6,000 customers including online stores, news sites, blogs, edtech start-ups, travel sites and crowdfunding portals.

Gumlet founder Aditya Patadia said Gumlet is all about offering a plug-and-play solution for media management and publishing. ''This in turn helps online businesses provide better UX, load pages faster, save cloud costs and improve SEO — resulting in tangible business impact. More than just delivering a SaaS tool for online publishers and businesses, our mission is to build a media delivery infrastructure for the internet.'' * * * Immensitas raises Rs 6.3 cr in funding from Artha Venture Fund, others * Tech firm Immensitas on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6.3 crore in funding led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF) with participation from LogX Ventures.

The funds from the pre-Series A round will be utilised by Immensitas' offering – Lemnisk, an enterprise customer data and marketing automation platform that stitches and activates myriad customer data points from different channels in real-time, according to a statement.

Lemnisk's customers include AIA Insurance, Emirates NBD Bank, Citibank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Acko Insurance and Livspace, among others.

It has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Bengaluru, and will use a part of these funds to open the US market, it added.

