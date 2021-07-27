Business briefs 2

Pencilton, a teen-focused fintech start-up, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 330,000 (around Rs 2.45 crore) in a pre-seed funding round, led by Jupiter (registered as Amica Financial Technologies).

The round also saw participation from founders like Nilesh Patel and Prashant Singh (founders of LeadSquared), Ashish Sharma (MD, Innoven Capital), Abhishek Goyal (founder of Tracxn) and Himanshu Sharma (founder of Aspiring Minds), the company said in a statement. Kunal Sinha (founder of GlowRoad), Vignesh Ramanujam (partner at Spoonfeed) and angel investor Tirumalareddy Karri also participated in the funding round, it added.

Pencilton co-founder and CEO Vishwajit Pureti said, ''This round is important as it serves as a vehicle for us to have some of the best minds from the fintech, as well as the start-up ecosystem, join us on our mission. It gives us access to stellar expertise across fintech, fundraising, GTM, user acquisition and more to help navigate the next steps as we scale up.'' * * * Britannia 50-50 enters salty snacks segment * New Delhi: Homegrown food company Britannia Industries on Tuesday annouced foray of its cracker biscuit brand Britannia 50-50 into the salty snacks segment.

Britannia 50-50 launched its first-ever potato-based biscuit. It is a fusion product, which brings together the potato chip and the biscuit, said Britannia Indsutries in a statement. It has been launched in Assam and northeastern markets in July and will be rolled out in the rest of the country in the coming months, it added.

Britannia Industries Vice-President (Marketing) Vinay Subramanyam said, ''Britannia 50-50 Potazos is a terrific addition to the 50-50 brand and we believe this product can source from both the biscuits market and the salted snacks market, which are the largest two categories in food in the country.'' PTI SM KRH HRS hrs

