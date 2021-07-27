Left Menu

U'khand govt bars power employees from holding strike

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday barred power employees from holding any strike for next six months.

The decision came after employees of three power corporation in the state struck work from July 26 midnight, demanding pay parity, revision of allowances and that contractual employees be regularised. A notification issued on Tuesday said any strike by all sections of employees of UJVN Limited, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd and Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited is prohibited for six months with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

