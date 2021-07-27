Left Menu

263 passengers penalised for Covid norm violations on Delhi Metro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:11 IST
263 passengers penalised for Covid norm violations on Delhi Metro
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

In view of the improved coronavirus situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Till Sunday, DMRC had been running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services resumed after a long hiatus.

Flying squads were deputed across corridors to check Covid norm violations, and till 8 PM on Tuesday, 292 passengers were deboarded from trains, officials said, adding 263 passengers were penalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021