DTC bus ridership rises by two lakh with increased seating capacity

The ridership of Delhi Transport Corporation buses jumped over two lakh with 100 per cent seating capacity permitted in view of improving COVID-19 situation in the city, a senior DTC Officer said on Tuesday.

The seating capacity in the public transport buses was reduced to 50 per cent due to surging COVID-19 second wave in mid April.

With the sharp decline in number of daily Covid cases and positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted running of public transport buses and Metro trains with 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday.

''As authorized with effect from July 26, bus operation was allowed with full seating capacity in the Delhi Transport Corporation buses. The ridership was 15,22,444,'' said DTC deputy chief general manager (PR) RS Minhas.

In the morning and evening shifts, 3,442 and 3,384 buses were operated that earned a revenue of Rs 1.58 crore with Rs 4,611 earning per bus, he said.

On July 23 (Monday), the ridership was over 11 lakh with total earning of Rs 1 crore.

''There is improvement in all the operational parameters with the buses plying passengers with full capacity,'' he added.

The DTC has a fleet of 3,760 low floor buses.

