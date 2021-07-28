Left Menu

IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fuelled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies.The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8 per cent this year, up 1.2 percentage points from a forecast released in April.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 28-07-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 00:37 IST
IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fuelled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies.

The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8 per cent this year, up 1.2 percentage points from a forecast released in April. The region contracted 7 per cent last year, marking the worst performance of any region in the world.

"The forecast upgrade ... results mostly from upward revisions in Brazil and Mexico, reflecting better-than-expected first quarter outturns, favourable spillovers to Mexico from the improved outlook for the United States, and booming terms of trade in Brazil," the IMF wrote in its report.

The multilateral raised its forecasts for Brazil by 1.6 per cent to 5.3 per cent, and for Mexico by 1.3 per cent to 6.3 per cent. It didn't publish figures for other nations in the region.

The updated perspective for Brazil is in line with the median outlook from economists surveyed by the nation's central bank, who have increased their projections for 14 straight weeks.

The IMF's 2021 outlook for the global economy was unchanged from April. A brighter outlook for Latin America was offset by lower forecasts for emerging and developing Asian economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021