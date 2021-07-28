Visa profit jumps as vaccinations boost spending

Visa Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as global vaccination drives gathered pace, fueling consumer spending and boosting volumes for the world's largest payment processor.

Payment companies are seeing an uptick in volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump as massive government stimulus and speedy vaccine rollouts fuel an economic recovery, unleashing pent-up demand for both goods and services. Payment volumes at Visa jumped 34% on a constant dollar basis in the third quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

Advertisement

Net income rose to $2.58 billion, or $1.18 per Class A share, from $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share.

Also Read: India's initiatives in Africa envisage co-benefits, promote local ownership: Jaishankar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)