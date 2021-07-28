World Bank's Malpass meets with Iraqi prime minister, emphasizes need for bank reforms

World Bank President David Malpass met on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Washington, and emphasized the importance of banking sector reforms and moves to accelerate private sector investment, the bank said in a statement.

Malpass told al-Kadhimi the bank was committed to supporting the Iraqi government as it continues to reform the public sector and works to strengthen the private sector as the country opens to business after nearly two decades of war and conflict.

He also emphasized the importance of infrastructure, and highlighted investments in Iraq's ports and energy sectors by the World Bank's sister organization, the International Finance Corp, the bank said.