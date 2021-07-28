Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:35 IST
Wizz Air sees summer capacity close to pre-pandemic levels
Wizz Air said it expected to ramp up capacity to between 90% and 100% of pre-pandemic levels this month and next as summer demand for European travel grows, a significant jump from the 33% it operated in the three months to June.

For its first-quarter period to the end of June, Wizz reported an underlying net loss of 118.7 million euros due to low flying levels and said it remained focused on its cash position with the liquidity of 1.7 billion euros.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-European efforts to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

