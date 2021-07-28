UK's Johnson expects steady recovery for economy this year
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:22 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain's economy would show a steady recovery this year albeit with "bumps on the road" after the country posted a strong increase in the number of employees on company payrolls in June.
"You're seeing the job numbers increasing and I think the rest of this year there will still be bumps on the road but I think you'll see a story of steady economic recovery," Johnson told LBC radio on Wednesday.
