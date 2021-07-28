Left Menu

FTSE 100 drops as miners drag; Barclays jumps on strong earnings

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.5%, led by travel stocks Wizz Air jumped 4% to be the top mid-cap gainer after it said it expected to ramp up capacity to between 90% and 100% of pre-pandemic levels this month and next as summer demand for European travel grows.

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight miners, although gains in Barclays on the back of strong earnings helped limit losses. British lender Barclays gained 4.1%, after first-half profit nearly quadrupled as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from frenzied dealmaking.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.1% with BHP Group , Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto among top drags. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.5%, led by travel stocks

Wizz Air jumped 4% to be the top mid-cap gainer after it said it expected to ramp up capacity to between 90% and 100% of pre-pandemic levels this month and next as summer demand for European travel grows. Homebuilders were among the top gainers, up 1.4% after British house prices rose 10.5% in July compared with the same month last year, although prices fell by 0.5% from June.

