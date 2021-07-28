Left Menu

Airtel ups entry level plan to Rs 79

Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday it has upgraded its prepaid plans and discontinued the Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:38 IST
Airtel ups entry level plan to Rs 79
The move is likely to push Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio to up their tariffs. Image Credit: ANI
Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday it has upgraded its prepaid plans and discontinued the Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge. "The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data," it said in a statement.

The move is likely to push rivals Vodafone Idea and market leader Reliance Jio to up their tariffs as well. Airtel said the change is in-line with the company's focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry-level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance.

Last week, the communications provider had raised postpaid tariffs for its corporate plans as well as tweaked retail postpaid and select prepaid plans. Tariffs in minimum corporate plans have now been increased by 30 per cent. It has discontinued old plans at Rs 199 to 249 with the minimum plan now starting at Rs 299. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

