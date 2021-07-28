Left Menu

Air India has no plans to phase out B747 aircraft: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has no plans to phase out its B747 aircraft which have an average age of about 26 years, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said Wednesday. In July last year, British Airways had announced that it will phase out its entire fleet of 31 B747 aircraft due to downturn in travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''As on date, there are four B747-400 aircraft in Air India fleet and their average age is about 26 years,'' Singh stated in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Currently, three of the four B747 aircraft are under maintenance checks, he mentioned.

''At present, Air India has no plan to phase out the operation of Boeing 747 from the fleet,'' he stated.

