Left Menu

Farm produce giant Dole slashes IPO price range, targets $1.7 bln valuation

Dole Plc on Wednesday slashed the marketed price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, a move that reduced the fruit and vegetable grower's targeted valuation by more than $400 million.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:14 IST
Farm produce giant Dole slashes IPO price range, targets $1.7 bln valuation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dole Plc on Wednesday slashed the marketed price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, a move that reduced the fruit and vegetable grower's targeted valuation by more than $400 million. The company said it plans to price its shares between $16 and $17 a piece, compared with the previous range of $20 and $23 per share. It would be valued at $1.7 billion at the top end of the new range.

Dole, however, increased the size of its offering to about 30.3 million shares from 26 million shares. The company was formed earlier this year through the merger of Ireland's Total Produce PLC and Dole Food Company Inc, with the IPO being one of the final pieces of the deal.

The merger also led to the departure of Dole's 98-year-old billionaire owner David Murdock who had been at the helm since the 1980s. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOLE."

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Davy are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021