EY appoints Neeraj Mohan as India leader for EY-Parthenon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:40 IST
EY appoints Neeraj Mohan as India leader for EY-Parthenon
EY, the leading global professional services organisation, on Wednesday said it has inducted Neeraj Mohan as a partner and India leader for EY-Parthenon, the firm's arm for strategy and transactions practice.

Mohan will be responsible for helping clients build and measure their long-term value creation goals through transformative strategies and maximising opportunities in the entire transaction lifecycle.

He has over 25 years of experience in private equity, turnaround, business transformation and strategy consulting.

Mohan joined from The Blackstone Group where he was a senior managing director and operating partner, and supported pharmaceutical deals across Asia as also investments and operating initiatives across sectors such as auto, ed-tech, financial services and industrials in India.

''Neeraj, with his cross-industry experience and strengths in strategy-to-execution, will lead a team of professionals to help clients develop growth strategies, unlock the full potential of strategy, transactions and restructuring, paving the way for major transformation programs,'' said Amit Khandelwal, managing partner (strategy and transactions), EY.

Mohan is a chartered accountant and has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad.

On his appointment, Mohan said, ''I look forward to further strengthening the brand's position as the preferred strategy partner for business organisations and investors.'' EY-Parthenon is one of the largest global strategy consulting organisations, with over 6,500 professionals.

Over the past year, EY has rapidly scaled up with around 23 partners and associate partner appointments in the strategy and transactions practice in India, with specialised sector expertise from large MNCs, start-ups, boutique strategy firms, and investment banking firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

